Hubbell (HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $1,412,426.88 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $414.22 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $326.13 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

