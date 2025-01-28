Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.
Hudson’s Bay Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.
Hudson’s Bay Company Profile
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
