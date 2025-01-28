Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

