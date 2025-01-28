Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.34 and traded as low as C$44.03. Hydro One shares last traded at C$45.10, with a volume of 746,159 shares traded.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.38%.

In other news, Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

