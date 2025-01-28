ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.35. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $183.38 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

