Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.
Indivior Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
