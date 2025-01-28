Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 401.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,100,706.85. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

