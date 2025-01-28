Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 242 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HNI by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HNI by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 4,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,266. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

