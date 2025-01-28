Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In related news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $51,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,654.55. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184 shares of company stock worth $387,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $692.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

