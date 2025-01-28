Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Impinj by 82.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $30,672.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,352.74. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $6,257,255.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,021,548 shares in the company, valued at $590,259,401.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,564 shares of company stock worth $118,996,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Trading Down 4.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PI opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.96 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $245.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

