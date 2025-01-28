Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $71,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,671.14. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

