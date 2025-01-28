Inspire Investing LLC Buys 7,457 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNK opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.