Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 20.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $160.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.48.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.