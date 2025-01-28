Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OPENLANE by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

OPENLANE stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 4,985 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,918.18. The trade was a 53.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

