Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 320.7% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 141,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 21.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

