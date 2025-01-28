Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plexus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $950,738.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,870.10. This trade represents a 22.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,869.50. This trade represents a 34.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,006. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

