Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in AAR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AIR opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,383.58. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

