Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 24.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.66. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $180.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $426.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

