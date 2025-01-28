Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $321,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

