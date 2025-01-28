Inspire Investing LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

