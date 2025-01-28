Inspire Investing LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 150,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,119.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,483,383.62. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kline acquired 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $453,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,470.36. This trade represents a 13.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 324,530 shares of company stock worth $3,603,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

