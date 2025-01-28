Inspire Investing LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of SmartFinancial worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5,269.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $242,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,798. The trade was a 63.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,516 shares of company stock worth $262,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.6 %

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBK

SmartFinancial Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.