Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4,401.2% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,683,000 after buying an additional 9,201,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 891,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 558,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 580,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

ATI stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

