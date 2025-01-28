Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 954,398 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,696,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 308,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 124,986 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

OEC stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $834.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.53. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

