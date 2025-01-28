Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

