Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Daktronics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.87 million, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,201.41. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,381.25. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

