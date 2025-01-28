Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,592.64. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,451 shares of company stock valued at $819,579. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

