Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Wabash National worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Wabash National by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Down 2.3 %

WNC opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.89%.

In other Wabash National news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.