Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,319 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Interface by 138.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,142.70. The trade was a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,421,237. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TILE. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

