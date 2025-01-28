Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 117,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

