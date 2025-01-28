Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

