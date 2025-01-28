Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,088 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 179,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the second quarter worth $3,483,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

