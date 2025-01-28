Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,361,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,782.10. The trade was a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIOT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Powerfleet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Powerfleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

