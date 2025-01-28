Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.85 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

