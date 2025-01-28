Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

OSIS opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $200.14.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $3,753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,875,254.18. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,682. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.