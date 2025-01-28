Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

