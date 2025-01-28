Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after purchasing an additional 429,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after buying an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after buying an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

