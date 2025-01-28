Inspire Investing LLC Sells 347 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

