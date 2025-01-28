Inspire Investing LLC Sells 390 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 567.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 623,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960,384.80. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 258 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,196.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,106.76. The trade was a 0.72 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,967. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.