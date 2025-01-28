Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,476 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

