Inspire Investing LLC Sells 566 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.93.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

