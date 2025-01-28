Inspire Investing LLC Sells 594 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $492,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

