Inspire Investing LLC Sells 94 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

