Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.97 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMBC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

