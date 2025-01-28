Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Laureate Education by 62.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile



Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

