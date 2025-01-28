Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,007,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,240.90. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,058,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,763.91. This trade represents a 50.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,185 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

