Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DNOW by 45.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in DNOW by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.92 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DNOW news, Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $401,955.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,318.80. This trade represents a 31.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

