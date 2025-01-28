Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $143.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

