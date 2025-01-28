Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

