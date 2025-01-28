iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

